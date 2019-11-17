What to do with Booba: Bull calf found wandering in Mooseland woods

A bull calf was found in the woods in Mooseland, N.S., last week and the search is on to find his owner.

Shannon Hudson was driving down the Moose River Road on Thursday when she was flagged down by a group of construction workers. She said they were the ones who found the calf.

"One of them came running over to the truck and he said, 'You drive a truck and you have a plaid shirt on, do you know what to do with this?' And I looked over and there was a little cow there," Hudson said.

"He was shivering and looked hypothermic so I looked around and in the middle of the woods — I figured I was his only chance at help."

Hudson stopped at a few dairy farms in the area to see if the calf belonged there, but she had no luck finding an owner. She said the people at the dairy farms were helpful in giving her tips on how to care for the calf.

Sensing the calf would soon use the bathroom in her truck, Hudson brought him to Moo Nay Farms in Cooks Brook, N.S., where she keeps a stable for horses.

She later named the calf Booba after a messy character on a Netflix show. She said Booba is doing much better now.

'Strange' find in the woods

Shannon Hudson said she intends to keep Booba for another week or two to see if his owner comes forward to claim him. (Submitted by Melvin Burns)

"It's strange that the calf was there in the middle of the woods and it would be nice to have the answers," said Melvin Burns, owner of Moo Nay Farms.

Burns said Hudson texted him and asked if it would be OK if the calf could stay there until his owners could be located and he consented. The calf was tagged, but an owner hasn't been found.

Burns said the calf appeared to be healthy when he was found and brought to the farm.

"It was in pretty good shape," he said. "It seemed like it was a little cut up from running through the woods."

Bull calf not worth much money

The bull calf isn't worth much money, Burns said, adding that they can sometimes be sold for as little as $5 at auction.

"Obviously, it costs farmers to care for them. In my opinion of seeing farmers who raise cattle, it's not something that somebody would do to just dump a calf in the woods. There has to be some kind of better reason than that," he said.

Hudson said she thinks it's possible Booba may have fallen off a truck bound for a cattle auction.

"For right now, he's comfortable, he's happy and he's well taken care of. But moving on, I've had quite a few offers to take him in.

"So I guess it's just kind of seeing if the owner comes forward or where to go from there. I don't want to give someone else's cow away," she said.

Hudson said she plans to wait another week or two for Booba's owner to come forward and claim him. She may sell him if no owner steps up.

MORE TOP STORIES