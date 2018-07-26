What Cabot Trail tourism operators would do with $1M

The provincial government plans to spend $6 million over the next three years on tourism infrastructure across the province to boost that industry.

The money is being divided between four sites on the mainland, with $1 million to be spent around Cape Breton's Cabot Trail.

The government hasn't decided how to spend the money, but it plans to consult with local business and tourism organizations later this year.

Ray Fraser, a captain with Oshan Whale Watch out of Dingwall, has some ideas about where to spend the money.

He said it should go to public buildings in communities along — and just off — the Cabot Trail. That would vastly improve the experience for visitors, according to Fraser.

"You don't want a Tim Hortons or Starbucks going up," he said. "That'll ruin the experience.

"Public washrooms and better food services in those halls, church basements — yeah, that's what a tourist wants. They want a community dinner, community lunch and they want to speak to a community member."

When Cape Breton was named the No. 1 island in Canada recently, social media used pictures of the community of Capstick, between Bay St. Lawrence and Meat Cove, said Fraser.

That's not on the Cabot Trail, but Capstick is only accessible by that famous route.

"There's more Capsticks out there," Fraser said. "There's several areas in Cape Breton just off the Cabot Trail which are tourism highlights, gems, top-rated places on Trip Advisor, areas that tourists look for with authentic experiences, and that's where the $1 million should be spent."

Communities are the lifeblood of tourism, he added.

"The communities are the tourism. That's why people come to Cape Breton. That's why people do the Cabot Trail. Communities are just as important as the views, if not more important than the views."

The Cabot Trail has numerous world-renowned attractions, like the Cabot Cliffs golf course. The Nova Scotia government plans to spend $1 million on tourism infrastructure to add to the Cabot Trail experience. (The Canadian Press)

Dawn Swift manages the Cabot Trail Hostel in Pleasant Bay. She says there's a 40-kilometre dead zone with no cellphone service between French and North Mountains, including Pleasant Bay.

Swift says cell service is a top priority that would improve tourism, and safety, around the Cabot Trail.

"I manage a hostel which is full of backpackers and we get a lot of solo travellers. They stop at the national park and then they're told don't go hiking alone. Well, if they have a phone, they're not alone. They're in contact with the rest of the world."

The lack of cell service is not just a safety issue, but it hurts business, Swift said.

She said a couple cancelled a booking this summer because it was vital that the husband could be reached by cellphone.

Another guest was going to leave for similar reasons before Swift convinced her to stay by offering use of her house phone for the night.

