Cabot Trail livestock barn razed by fire

A large fire in Ingonish, N.S., Wednesday morning has resulted in the loss of animals inside a livestock barn.

The building, which was destroyed, belonged to the Groovy Goat Farm & Soap Company, located along the Cabot Trail in northern Cape Breton.

Fire crews from Ingonish Beach and Neils Harbour responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m.

Victoria County deputy warden Larry Dauphinee was among the firefighters responding to the call.

"It's a big loss to the community," Dauphinee said. "It's definitely a young couple, with a nice business on the go ... I'm sure the community will pull together and assist as much as they can. "

Dauphinee said high winds made the fire difficult to control, as crews worked to save nearby buildings.

The goat farm was started in 2012 by couple Shannon and Ryan Costelo. The small enterprise includes a petting farm and a boutique selling handmade soaps and lotions made from goat's milk.

A GoFundMe account has been launched to raise money for the Costelo family. According to the fundraiser, there were animals lost in the fire.

