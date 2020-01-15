Cape Breton's iconic Cabot Trail featured on new Canada Post stamp

An iconic drive in Cape Breton renowned for its rolling hills and rocky cliffs is being featured in a new set of stamps.

Canada Post's From Far and Wide collection features landscape scenes from across Canada, including three from the Maritimes: Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, French River in P.E.I. and the Swallowtail Lighthouse in Grand Manan, N.B.

The Cape Breton photograph was taken by Adam Hill, a nature photographer based in Sydney Mines.

He said Canada Post reached out to him looking for iconic photos of Cape Breton such as lighthouses, mountains and the Cabot Trail.

"They asked if I had a photograph that was similar to what they had in mind and I just said, 'I don't, but let me go get it,'" said Hill.

"I went and shot it a couple of days later and they were quite happy with what I took."

Adam Hill is a photographer in Cape Breton. (Submitted by Adam Hill)

Hill took the photo with a drone from the Skyline Trail just outside Cheticamp.

He said even though the Cabot Trail is one of the most photographed destinations in Cape Breton, his shot from a drone is not as common.

"It shows off the Cape Breton beauty," said Hill.

He had to first get permission from Parks Canada to use the drone on the trial, which is in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

As he was hiking the trail, Hill said there was fog and he was beginning to think he wouldn't be able to see anything with the drone.

"Luckily enough, by the time we got to the end of the headlands, the fog had started to dissipate and actually created some really cool photographic effects," he said.

One of Hill's photographs has previously been featured by the Royal Canadian Mint.

His photo of the aurora borealis over the MacKenzie River in the Northwest Territories was on a $10 coin in 2017, as part of a series celebrating Canada's 150th birthday.

MORE TOP STORIES