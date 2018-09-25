Cabot Oysters recall due to salmonella risk

Cabot Oysters brand oysters harvested in Havre Boucher, N.S., on Sept. 16 have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was triggered by test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, a notice from the agency said Tuesday.

The oysters were packed in 75 and 100 counts on Sept. 17. They were sold in Nova Scotia and Quebec, and may have also been distributed in other provinces.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled oysters, the agency said.

Salmonella-contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Infections caused by salmonella bacteria can be serious and sometimes fatal, particularly to young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia