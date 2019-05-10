Cabot Links starts work on new par-3 course

The golf season at Cabot Links Golf Resort in Inverness is underway and so is work on a new course — the third for the business.

It's just one of several projects planned to grow the operation.

Cabot Links became a full 18-hole course in 2012 and Cabot Cliffs, a second 18-hole course, opened in 2016.

The third course will be a par-3 layout with 10 holes. It is slated to open in 2020.

"It's a little less serious," said general manager Andrew Alkenbrack. "It's a lot more fun.

"You can play it a lot faster as well … so it's perfect if you're short on time, or you're short on daylight."

He said it would be a perfect option for those having to head to the airport, "but maybe haven't had their fix of Cabot golf."

Cabot Links Golf Resort general manager Andrew Alkenbrack (Submitted by Cabot Links Golf Resort)

Rod Whitman, an acclaimed Canadian course designer, is back to do the work.

"Not unlike Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs, it should feel natural, it should look natural. And so Rod's great at letting Mother Nature do the majority of the work and kind of following her lead."

It's being built on land the resort already owns, just inland and uphill from Cabot Cliffs.

"So you're going to have some pretty amazing views," said Alkenbrack.

The plan for Cabot Links Golf Resort's new 10-hole Par 3 course. (Submitted by Cabot Links Golf Resort)

Other plans for the Cliffs property include a putting course and a health facility with hydrotherapy pools, tennis courts, and hiking and biking trails.

"It gives people a reason to stay a little longer perhaps," said Alkenbrack. "And not everybody is a golfer, and we understand that."

A Cabot Cliffs clubhouse with restaurant is now in the final design phase. It's slated to open next year.

