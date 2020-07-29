Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault loses licence suspension appeal

A Halifax cab driver accused of sexual assault lost his licence suspension appeal on Wednesday.

The municipality's manager of building and compliance had recommended the appeals standing committee deny Navneet Jaggi's appeal.

The licensing authority found out Jaggi was charged with sexual assault on June 25. A short time later, they contacted Jaggi to tell him his taxi driver licence and his taxi owner licence were both suspended.

Jaggi sent in an appeal notice on July 2 and his appeal was heard Wednesday afternoon.

"Given the serious nature of the criminal charge, the Licensing Authority in accordance with Section 44.1 of By-law T-1000, considers it prudent at this time to consider Mr. Jaggi not sufficiently fit to hold a licence to operate as a taxi driver or owner," Halifax's building and compliance manager said in the report to the appeals standing committee.

"His taxi driver and owner licence are currently suspended pending the outcome and a review of his court proceedings. This review may result in the permanent revocation of his licence."

Halifax District RCMP say they received a report about an assault on Highway 107 in Porters Lake in February. Jaggi, 57, was charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear at Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 18.

MORE TOP STORIES