Former cab driver charged with sexual assault begins testifying at retrial

A former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger four years ago has begun to testify in his own defence at his retrial in Halifax provincial court.

Bassam Al-Rawi was arrested after police found a woman unconscious and naked in the back seat of his cab in Halifax's south end in May 2015. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

This is the second time Al-Rawi has been on trial for the same incident. He was acquitted in May 2017 — a ruling where the judge's comments that "clearly, a drunk can consent" sparked outrage — but last fall the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.

The complainant has testified that on the night of the incident she had about eight drinks on an empty stomach and doesn't remember the 11-minute cab ride from downtown to a street far from her home in west-end Halifax.

Al-Rawi did not testify at his original trial.

His retrial began earlier this year, and after an adjournment continued this week. On Wednesday, the Crown presented its last witness, and the defence told the court Al-Rawi will testify in his own defence with the help of an Arabic translator.

CBC reporter Elizabeth MacMillan is live blogging from court.