Preston voters going to the polls Aug. 8

Voters in the constituency of Preston will go to the polls Aug. 8 to pick the candidate who will represent them in the Nova Scotia Legislature when it sits again this fall.

Former Liberal MLA Angela Simmons created the vacancy when she stepped down from the job barely halfway through her first mandate.

Premier Tim Houston was in the riding this week to announce the construction of a nursing home geared toward the needs of Black communities in the area.

The facility is one of seven, with a total of about 800 rooms, that are planned for HRM. All are expected to open in 2025.

Four candidates have entered the race:

Carlo Simmons, a paving company owner, is running for the Liberals.

Colter Simmonds, a well-known local basketball coach, is running a second time for the NDP.

Twila Grosse, a community advocate, is the PC candidate.

Bobby Taylor is running for the recently registered party Nova Scotians United.

The Liberals won the seat in the 2021 general election with 43 per cent of the vote. The NDP and PC candidates each won the support of about 28 per cent of voters.

Timing questioned

NDP Leader Claudia Chender is excited her party has the only candidate with campaign experience.

"Colter ran for us last time and he came away with almost 30 per cent, and so he's in it to win it," said Chender "And we feel that he is an incredible option for the people of Preston."

But Chender is less enthused by the timing of this campaign.

"This government is continuing with the kind of old style, cynical politics where they make a bunch of announcements that involve a lot of money just before they ask people to vote," she said.

"I also think the middle of summer is not a great time for an election. I think this byelection should have been called immediately when the seat was vacated in April."

The PCs were able to capitalize on the premier's election call by being the first party to put up campaign signs in Preston. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill echoed that sentiment.

"Tim Houston seems to be really trying to drive down voter turnout," said Churchill.

"It's August and people are just going to be coming off the long weekend. I think he's doing that because he thinks it's going to give him a political advantage. This election should have been called months ago."

Timing defended

Both opposition leaders are calling on voters in Preston to send the Houston government a strong message about what they consider inaction on rising prices as well as ongoing housing and doctor shortages.

PC Leader Tim Houston was unavailable Friday, leaving cabinet colleague Barbara Adams to field questions.

The minister of seniors and long-term care defended the date of the vote, calling it timed to ensure the riding is represented come the fall sitting.

"We knew that all of the parties had their candidates ready and we're very eager for Preston to have a voice at the decision-making table, and so we wanted to get things underway," said Adams.

Adams, who spent part of Friday campaigning with Grosse, called her someone who has been advocating for her community for decades.

"She's an accountant and understands the importance and the value of spending money wisely," said Adams. "She's also someone who grew up in Cherry Brook and she has dedicated her entire life to serving her community."

Adams said the people of Preston would do well to elect someone to sit on the government side of the House.

"Because it gives her direct access to all of the ministers and the premier and it helps to elevate her voice, so when her constituents are calling her up with concerns, she is able to bring that directly to myself and others so that we can take a look at what the issues are for her community."

How the riding has voted in the past

The riding has been represented by Liberals for the past 20 years, but the PC's David Hendsbee and New Democrat Yvonne Atwell have also been the MLA for Preston. Atwell was the first Black woman to sit in the legislature when she was elected in 1998.

The riding includes the communities of North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook, Westphal, Lawrencetown and parts of Dartmouth.

