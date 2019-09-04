Tories win 2 byelections, ballots still being counted in third riding

The Progressive Conservatives have held on to two seats in byelections happening in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, sending a pair of health-care workers to Province House.

Colton LeBlanc will be the next MLA in Argyle-Barrington, while Brian Comer will represent Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg in the legislature. Results are still coming in for the byelection in Northside-Westmount.

LeBlanc led comfortably from the time the polls closed. Liberal Charlene LeBlanc (no relation) conceded before all the polls were reported, and New Democrat Robin Smith and Green Party candidate Adam Randall rounded out the field.

In a telephone interview from his victory party at the West Pubnico Golf and Country Club, LeBlanc said his time as a paramedic has shown him more needs to be done for health care.

"Across this province, we have around 52,000 people without a family doctor," he said.

Lack of doctors creating 'burden' on emergency rooms, says LeBlanc

"And that's causing a burden on emergency rooms. People with non-urgent complaints that don't have access to primary care are obligated to go to an emergency room for simple things as a prescription refill and that's overburdening our system."

Comer, a registered nurse, maintained an early lead in Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg and never looked back.

He was followed by Liberal candidate Marc Botte, Independent candidate Russ Green, New Democrat Mary Beth MacDonald and Green Party candidate Bill Matheson. Botte conceded before all polls were reported, arriving at Comer's campaign party.

Tuesday's byelections were made necessary when veteran Tory MLAs Chris d'Entremont (Argyle-Barrington), Alfie MacLeod (Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg) and Eddie Orrell (Northside-Westmount) all resigned to run in next month's federal election.

Former Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg MLA Alfie MacLead watches poll results at the Sydney River Volunteer Fire Department hall. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Live results for Northside-Westmount continue to be tracked on the Elections Nova Scotia website.

There will be another byelection at some point after the federal election campaign officially begins.

Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River Independent MLA Lenore Zann has the Liberal nomination for Cumberland-Colchester but is waiting for the writ to drop before resigning from her seat in Province House. A date for that byelection cannot be set until the seat becomes vacant.

MORE TOP STORIES