N.S. government's Buy Local campaign takes its first small step
Northwood Halifax will receive $25K incentive to buy local food
The almost 400 residents who live at Northwood's long-term care home in Halifax may not have noticed a difference, but this month more of the food they're eating is coming from local producers.
Since the beginning of December, the downtown care facility has been receiving more meat, vegetables and fruit from farms and producers in the province, thanks to a $25,000 incentive from the Nova Scotia government.
Stephanie Hefford, Northwood's manager of food production, said the incentive is helping to offset the bigger bill that comes with buying local.
"It will help because buying local, as you know yourself in grocery stores, it's not cheap," Hefford told reporters at an event sponsored by the province to mark the start of this pilot project. "It is more expensive."
The three-month trial will determine whether the government incentive is enough to justify changing buying habits at Northwood.
Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow described the project as the first step in a campaign to encourage Nova Scotians to buy at least 20 per cent of their food locally by 2030.
"This is a pilot project, but if it's working for everyone, we keep growing," he said. "We're looking at hospitals, schools. universities, correctional facilities.
"For me, it's simple. Big kitchens, big impact."
Northwood serves roughly 1,200 meals a day to the residents at its Halifax campus. The annual grocery bill is $2 million Hefford said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?