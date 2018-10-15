Skip to Main Content
Busy and blustery weather week ahead for the Maritimes
Busy and blustery weather week ahead for the Maritimes

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says many of those beautiful leaves are about to fall to the ground.

3 systems over the next 7 days will bring rain, gusty winds and even some snow

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·

It's been a lovely fall across the Maritimes, with warm days and plenty of sunshine. However, even in the best fall seasons, eventually the calendar catches up and that will certainly be the case this week.

Welcome to mid-October! 

Rain and gusty winds are on the menu as a weather bomb tracks through Atlantic Canada Monday night and Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Early week weather bomb

The first weather-maker on deck will be an intensifying fall storm. A weather bomb by meteorological standards, this storm will be dropping more than 24 millibars in 24 hours, which means it will be strengthening quickly as it blows through our neck of the woods tonight through Tuesday.

Winds will gust 60-70 km/h for most, with higher gusts along parts of the coast, on Monday night and Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While the worst of this storm will be felt over Newfoundland and Labrador, the Maritimes will see a decent fall storm as well.

Those beautiful fall colours will be in motion as southerly winds Monday night turn westerly on Tuesday.

Gusts from 60-70 km/h are expected for most, but we'll likely see some gusts 70-80 km/h along parts of the coast. Wind warnings are in effect for Cape Breton where gusts to 90 km/h are likely.

The rain arrives Monday evening across the Maritimes and becomes heavy at times overnight and into Tuesday morning.

While the early morning commute looks wet, the rain will clear from west to east through the morning across the region. A quick 10-30 millimetres of rain looks set, with local amounts to 40 mm along the Atlantic and Fundy coastlines.

Temperatures will rise into the double digits and teens Monday night, only to fall back into the single digits as those gusty winds shift to west and cooler fall rushes back in through Tuesday afternoon.

Late week flurries

Temperatures will barely have a chance to recover into the low double digits on Wednesday before the next system sweeps through with yet another wind shift and cool down.

This mid-week system brings showers Wednesday and Wednesday night and then a big shift to gusty northwest winds and a further cool down for Thursday.

This will be the coolest blast of the season thus far, as temperature highs on Thursday struggle into the low-to-mid single digits with a good chance of flurries mixing in for many across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

There is a chance of flurries mixing in across much of the Maritimes on Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Weekend system

The third system of the week looks set to blow through with yet another rain and wind event this weekend. There's still lots of time to iron this one out, however, as of now it appears what leaves survive this week will be tested yet again Saturday and into Sunday.

I'll have a full timeline and breakdown on what we can expect this week, tonight at 6 on CBC television. See you then!

