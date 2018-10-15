Busy and blustery weather week ahead for the Maritimes

It's been a lovely fall across the Maritimes, with warm days and plenty of sunshine. However, even in the best fall seasons, eventually the calendar catches up and that will certainly be the case this week.

Welcome to mid-October!

Rain and gusty winds are on the menu as a weather bomb tracks through Atlantic Canada Monday night and Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Early week weather bomb

The first weather-maker on deck will be an intensifying fall storm. A weather bomb by meteorological standards, this storm will be dropping more than 24 millibars in 24 hours, which means it will be strengthening quickly as it blows through our neck of the woods tonight through Tuesday.

Winds will gust 60-70 km/h for most, with higher gusts along parts of the coast, on Monday night and Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While the worst of this storm will be felt over Newfoundland and Labrador, the Maritimes will see a decent fall storm as well.

Those beautiful fall colours will be in motion as southerly winds Monday night turn westerly on Tuesday.

Gusts from 60-70 km/h are expected for most, but we'll likely see some gusts 70-80 km/h along parts of the coast. Wind warnings are in effect for Cape Breton where gusts to 90 km/h are likely.

The rain arrives Monday evening across the Maritimes and becomes heavy at times overnight and into Tuesday morning.

While the early morning commute looks wet, the rain will clear from west to east through the morning across the region. A quick 10-30 millimetres of rain looks set, with local amounts to 40 mm along the Atlantic and Fundy coastlines.

Temperatures will rise into the double digits and teens Monday night, only to fall back into the single digits as those gusty winds shift to west and cooler fall rushes back in through Tuesday afternoon.

Active week ahead weather wise!<br>An intensifying fall storm tracks through tonight & into Tuesday with heavy rain and very gusty winds. <br>Second low sweeps through with showers, wind, a big cool down and then flurries!<br>A weekend system on tap too.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcns</a> <a href="https://t.co/nObLOkTc1h">pic.twitter.com/nObLOkTc1h</a> —@ryansnoddon

Late week flurries