Halifax businessman fined $113K for tax evasion

A Halifax-area businessman has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and fined more than $113,000.

The fine equals the amount of GST that Pantelis Panagiotis Giannoulis, also known as Peter Giannoulis Sr., evaded.

The tax evasion charges relate to two businesses Giannoulis owned in the Bayers Lake Business Park on the western edge of Halifax. The Comfort Hotel and the Canadiana Pub and Grill have since been bulldozed to make way for a new hotel development.

In addition to the fine, Giannoulis will have to pay the full amount of taxes owing plus any interest and penalties.

The Canada Revenue Agency said Giannoulis filed false tax returns for the two businesses from April 2012 to the end of September of the same year.

