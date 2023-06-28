Business leader Rustum Southwell named Dalhousie University chancellor

Rustum Southwell, a prominent Nova Scotia community and business leader, has been named the next chancellor of Dalhousie University.

A news release Wednesday from the Halifax university said Southwell is best known as the founding CEO of the Black Business Initiative, which provides programs, supports and training for the Black business community.

The release said Southwell has led the creation and expansion of hundreds of Black-owned businesses, and has championed Black participation in economic development strategies.

"Rustum has been a long-time advocate for the transformative power of education and a great friend and supporter of Dalhousie," said acting president and vice-chancellor Frank Harvey.

"He knows what it means to help build a supportive community that empowers possibility, and that allows everyone the opportunity to participate to their full potential."

The university's chancellor oversees spring and fall convocation ceremonies, serves as a member of the board of governors, and advocates for the university across the province, region and country.

Southwell is Dalhousie's ninth chancellor and will take over from Scott Brison this November for a term of three years.

Sharing his wisdom

Southwell said in the release he is honoured by the appointment.

"It is a chance for me to share some of my own wisdom, if you want to call it that, reflecting on community and speaking to the youth who are coming up, the next generation we're mentoring," he said.

Originally from the Caribbean island of Saint Kitts, Southwell has long been involved with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia and is past chair of the province's African Heritage Month committee.

He has served on the boards of several prominent community organizations, including the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, United Way Halifax and Nova Scotia Community College.

Southwell was given an honorary doctor of laws degree from Dalhousie in 2018.

