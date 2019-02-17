Bus Stop Theatre Co-op gets $250K commitment from Halifax

Supporters of the Bus Stop Theatre Co-op on Gottingen Street left Halifax City Hall cheering Tuesday after regional council approved a funding commitment of $250,000 over two years.

The non-profit group needs the money to buy the building it is now leasing. The theatre needed a commitment before July 3 or the property owner could have put the building on the market.

The estimated cost of buying the Gottingen Street property is between $750,000 and $850,000, but Bus Stop also plans to build additional space to the rear of the building and the total cost of that project could be $6 million.

Municipal staff recommended rejecting a request for $500,000, but an alternative proposal conditional on getting financial help from other levels of government was put forward by Coun. Lindell Smith.

He said officials with other levels of government indicated that if the city got on board first, they would also chip in.

Bus Stop Theatre Co-op supporters showed up in significant numbers to Tuesday's Halifax regional council meeting. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Smith, who represents the area where the venue is located, also had a surprise up his sleeve.

"There is an anonymous donor who said that if the city commits, they'll commit $100,000," said Smith. "So, there are folks who are interested in making this happen."

After the unanimous vote in favour of Smith's motion, Bus Stop supporters watching the debate in council chambers erupted in applause.

After the staff report recommended councillors vote against the original motion, councillors were deluged with phone calls and emails from Bus Stop supporters.

"We've had an absolute outpouring from the arts community," said Coun. Sam Austin.

"The amount of interest is amazing, well over 100 emails," said Coun. Steve Craig.

Other councillors pointed out Bus Stop is an important space for community groups.

"It is accessible and affordable, that's why I'm supporting this," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

