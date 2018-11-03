Woman seriously injured after being hit by Halifax Transit bus

A 52-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk in the 600 block of Portland Street just before 7:25 p.m. when a Halifax Transit bus heading inbound on Portland Street hit her.

The inbound lanes of Portland Street were closed at Spring Avenue until 11 p.m.

Officers are still investigating and no charges have been laid.