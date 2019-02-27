Burst pipe forces evacuation of clinical research building in Halifax

About 200 employees of the Nova Scotia Health Authority will be working from home for at least a day because of flooding in their south-end Halifax building.

A pipe on the roof that feeds the sprinkler system froze and burst, sending water down through all four floors of the Centre for Clinical Research on University Avenue midday Wednesday.

The flooding forced an evacuation.

No patients were affected by the flooding, which is a non-clinical area.

The authority will assess the situation on Thursday to determine the extent of the damage and when employees might be able to return to the building.

