Burntcoat residents angry after municipality tears down former schoolhouse

People in Burntcoat, N.S., near Noel, are upset with the demolition of a former schoolhouse after the Municipality of East Hants sent in an excavator Friday morning to tear it down.

A member of a group trying to restore the building lamented its loss.

"I'm just sick," said Anne Crowe, "We've had people who went to this school coming by in tears because they know we've been trying to save it."

Crowe does not believe the municipality should have demolished the building because it was purchased in 1962 by a group of local residents for $200. Some of them are still alive and were willing to hand over the deed to a new organization.

After the Municipality of East Hants posted a notice saying they would demolish the building, residents posted their own notices disputing the municipality's ownership of the building. (Submitted)

But municipal officials say the group from 1962 was not incorporated and the property belongs to East Hants. The municipality inspected the building and deemed it unsafe.

"There was a deadline given and then an extension, and then we didn't hear anything from the group," said Jody MacArthur, the municipality's communications officer. "So council did decide on Wednesday to go ahead with the demolition."

Crowe does not believe the building, originally built in the mid-1800s, was unsafe and does not think the municipality gave her group enough time. She also believes the members should have been notified.

"It isn't right," said Crowe. "This is a municipality just strong-arming citizens of an area. I don't think they wanted us to have it from the start."

A wall with the Burntcoat School House Preservation Society's mission statement temporarily remained standing during Friday's demolition. (Submitted)

Another local resident agreed with that assessment.

"You could see it coming," said Pat Vinish. "There was absolutely zero co-operation from the municipality."

MacArthur said the contractor removed some items from the building before the demolition began. Crowe and a few other residents also stopped the work briefly to retrieve a few more items.

They include a couple of card tables, a picture of the Queen and a document that lists the veterans from the area who served in the Second World War.

Residents managed to save a few items from the school house during the demolition. (Submitted)

MacArthur said the municipality plans to try to sell the property now that the building has come down.

It is located about a kilometre from the Burntcoat Head Park. But MacArthur said the former school property is not connected in any way to the park.

