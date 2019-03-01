Burntcoat residents angry after municipality tears down former schoolhouse
'We've had people who went to this school coming by in tears'
People in Burntcoat, N.S., near Noel, are upset with the demolition of a former schoolhouse after the Municipality of East Hants sent in an excavator Friday morning to tear it down.
A member of a group trying to restore the building lamented its loss.
"I'm just sick," said Anne Crowe, "We've had people who went to this school coming by in tears because they know we've been trying to save it."
Crowe does not believe the municipality should have demolished the building because it was purchased in 1962 by a group of local residents for $200. Some of them are still alive and were willing to hand over the deed to a new organization.
But municipal officials say the group from 1962 was not incorporated and the property belongs to East Hants. The municipality inspected the building and deemed it unsafe.
"There was a deadline given and then an extension, and then we didn't hear anything from the group," said Jody MacArthur, the municipality's communications officer. "So council did decide on Wednesday to go ahead with the demolition."
Crowe does not believe the building, originally built in the mid-1800s, was unsafe and does not think the municipality gave her group enough time. She also believes the members should have been notified.
"It isn't right," said Crowe. "This is a municipality just strong-arming citizens of an area. I don't think they wanted us to have it from the start."
Another local resident agreed with that assessment.
"You could see it coming," said Pat Vinish. "There was absolutely zero co-operation from the municipality."
MacArthur said the contractor removed some items from the building before the demolition began. Crowe and a few other residents also stopped the work briefly to retrieve a few more items.
They include a couple of card tables, a picture of the Queen and a document that lists the veterans from the area who served in the Second World War.
MacArthur said the municipality plans to try to sell the property now that the building has come down.
It is located about a kilometre from the Burntcoat Head Park. But MacArthur said the former school property is not connected in any way to the park.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.