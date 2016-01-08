Halifax council puts Burnside walking, biking trail on back burner

Halifax regional council has decided now is not the time to build a walking and biking trail along the Burnside Expressway.

The province has recently moved the expressway, which will connect the Bedford and Sackville areas with the Burnside Industrial Park, to the top of its priority list.

When the province was first considering the work in 2011, the estimated cost of adding a trail was $1 million. Now that estimate has risen to between $5.5 million and $7 million, and provincial officials want a commitment by the end of August.

A new staff report presented to council Tuesday suggests either a multi-modal path or a dedicated bus lane along the Magazine Hill is a better idea.

"It's shorter, closer to more population centres and costs less," said Coun. Sam Austin.

The staff report estimates that adding an active transportation pathway to the Magazine Hill would cost a minimum of $3.5 to $4.1 million. Construction would not begin until after completion of the Burnside Expressway, currently expected to wrap up in 2023-24.

Some councillors said it would be short-sighted not to add the active transportation trail along the expressway.

"I would hate to see us lose an opportunity," said Coun. David Hendsbee. "This is going to become a very busy corridor and we need the connectivity."

Halifax planners will negotiate with provincial officials to determine whether the Burnside Expressway can be built in such a way to allow the construction of an active transportation route in the future.

