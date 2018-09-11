Burnside jail inmate in hospital after being found unresponsive in cell
Halifax police and the Justice Department are investigating after the 29-year-old was discovered Monday at 9:30 p.m.
An inmate at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., is in hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday evening.
The Justice Department said the 29-year-old was discovered at about 9:30 p.m. Staff immediately began CPR and called paramedics, and the man was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital.
Halifax Regional Police and the Justice Department are investigating.