DNA evidence ties blood of alleged jail-beating victim to clothing of N.S. inmates

Prosecutors in the trial of inmates accused of attempting to murder a prisoner in his Nova Scotia jail cell have entered DNA evidence linking the victim's blood to three of the alleged assailants' clothing.

The trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court has heard evidence Stephen Anderson was beaten and stabbed on Dec. 2, 2019, as a wall of inmates prevented correctional officers from intervening at the Burnside jail in Dartmouth, N.S.

Lab reports entered as evidence Friday and today indicate the victim's blood was on the socks of Colin Ladelpha and the sneakers of Kirk Carridice, who are two of six inmates currently on trial.

The victim's blood was also on the T-shirt of Andriko Crawley, who is one of eight inmates facing trial later this fall on the same charges as the other six.

RCMP forensics lab specialist Laurie Bradford testified today that the blood on the clothing was almost certainly Anderson's, who has since recovered from his injuries.

The trial has heard that Anderson had exited the cell shirtless and the shirt left behind was tested to identify his blood.

