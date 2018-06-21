Charges laid against 15 people in Burnside jail beating where inmates formed human wall

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges against 15 people in connection with a vicious beating earlier this month at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in the Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth.

A 46-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack, which occurred early on the evening of Dec. 2.

On Thursday, police announced that 15 people are each facing six charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Just days after the incident, the head of the union representing correctional officers said that up to five inmates did the attack, while as many as 30 others formed a human wall to prevent guards from helping the victim. Jason MacLean of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) said the incident left officers shaken and fearing for their safety.

Two names stand out on the list of 15 men accused of the assault: Brian James Marriott, 37, and Kaz Henry Cox, 41.

Marriott, who frequently goes by his initials, B.J., is a member of the Marriott crime family based in Spryfield and has a lengthy list of convictions for violent crimes. His last sentence kept him in prison for more than 16 years on charges including manslaughter and assault with a weapon. He was released from prison in October, but returned to jail after breaching his release conditions.

Kaz Cox is charged with first-degree murder in the July shooting death of Tristan Reece, Halifax's first homicide of 2019.

All 15 accused will appear in Dartmouth provincial court to answer to the charges in connection with the jail assault.

The provincial Justice Department is also investigating the incident.

MORE TOP STORIES