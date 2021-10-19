Burnside to get 4 new streets, roundabout as part of new lot development

Halifax regional council has approved a $29-million tender to Dartmouth-based Brycon Construction to develop lots for light industrial companies in the Burnside industrial park.

The new phase, to be spread out over 48.5 hectares, will include four new streets and a roundabout.

"The current industrial market is not unlike the current housing market, where supply and resources have not kept pace with demand," a new staff report says.

Officials with the Halifax Regional Municipality expect the lots to be sold within two to three years, and more expansion phases are in the planning stages.

'Frustration' about transit

Some councillors expressed worry about how more workers will travel to the industrial park and get around inside it.

"There's a frustration when it comes to transit in Burnside," said Coun. Tony Mancini. "Transit needs to improve dramatically."

The head of Halifax Transit told council there's time to come up with a new network of bus routes before the new lots are sold and developed.

"We feel we'll be able to take the information of this new area and pull that into the service plan," said Dave Reage.

The new phase will also include sidewalks and two kilometres of trails for cyclists.

