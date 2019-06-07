Driver dead after overnight crash in Burnside industrial park

A man is dead after Halifax police say the vehicle he was driving went off the road Thursday night in the Burnside industrial park, hitting a guardrail and a stone wall before catching fire.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release they were called to the scene on Akerley Boulevard, east of Gloria McCluskey Avenue, at 11:16 p.m.

The crash happened right after a sharp bend in the road just off Highway 118.

The engine had caught fire, but the flames were put out by another motorist. The driver died at the scene, according to police, while a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Akerley Boulevard was closed to traffic for six hours between Gloria McCluskey Avenue and Highway 118. It reopened early Friday morning.