Burning restrictions in place across the Maritimes

Burning restrictions are in place in all three Maritime provinces.

Extreme heat over the last week has increased the fire risk.

Firefighters and Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry crews were on site at a brush fire in Eastern Passage on Monday.

In a tweet , Halifax Fire said the brush fire near Harmes Road was knocked down and crews were working in the area to fully contain it.

Acting district fire chief Greg Hebb told CBC News said as of about 2 p.m., the fire was about 90 per cent out.

Acting District Chief Greg Hebb says first in crews were able to mostly able to contain the fire, DNR was on scene fairly quickly, tasking ground crews with the left flank. A helicopter dropped water from overhead <a href="https://t.co/gfgNAlR83K">pic.twitter.com/gfgNAlR83K</a> —@brooklyn_currie

Halifax Fire and Police at the scene of a brush fire off of Cow Bay Rd. Police directing traffic while tankers fill up on water <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/dTlyO5KTvp">pic.twitter.com/dTlyO5KTvp</a> —@brooklyn_currie

Fire restrictions can mean different things depending on location.

In Nova Scotia, burning is prohibited except for Richmond and Cape Breton counties where burning is allowed between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

This means campfires and personal consumer fireworks are off limits.

Caution urged in P.E.I.

On Prince Edward Island, the fire weather index in the Central-Southeastern and Northeastern regions are very high and the Western region is moderate.

This means residents are urged to exercise extreme caution when it comes to campfires.

Members of the public with burning permits can only burn when the fire weather index is low.

Campfires permitted in most of New Brunswick

Two areas of New Brunswick — Charlotte and Northumberland — are closed to category 1 burning.

Category 1 burning includes campfires and burning woody materials. These fires must be attended at all times.

Category 1 burning is currently allowed in Madawaska, Gloucester, Carleton, York and Saint John between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Cateogry 1 burning is open in Kings, Queens, Sunbury, Albert, Westmorland, Kent, Victoria and Restigouche.

The burning restrictions map updates daily at 2 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES