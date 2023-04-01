After being bullied at school, N.S. boy receives birthday cards from around the world

Joey Connolly's birthday is around the corner, but the 11-year-old with autism from Digby, N.S., is already inundated with birthday cards from people who are sending him words of comfort after he was bullied.

His mother, Renee Connolly, says her son has never been happier.

Joey's parents recently shared on social media that their son was being bullied at school and that all he wanted for his birthday, which is Monday, is 100 birthday cards.

As of Saturday, he had received about 700, many from strangers, from almost every province in Canada.

One of the first group's to share Joey's wish was in P.E.I., and Islanders were quick to respond. Joey even got a card from P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and a flag of the province to put on his bedroom wall.

"He just lights right up," says Renee.

He also received cards from countries around the world, like Germany, Belgium, and the U.S. Many fire departments across Canada sent him cards as well.

A birthday wish from the premier of P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. (Renee Connolly)

Joey Connolly framed many of the cards. (Renee Connolly)

Renee said Joey framed many of the drawings people sent.

"What he likes to do is curl up on the couch and just pretty much snuggle with all these cards," she said.

She says the attention has been overwhelming for her son because he is so used to being insulted by children and adults.

Slurs

Renee said boys at school would hurl slurs at Joey. She said little was done about it.

She said he was showing symptoms of depression and anxiety because of the bullying.

Renee said Joey now has a new nickname — the "card king" — at school.

PEI GOOD News only! was the first group to share Connolly's wish for more cards. Here is a photo they reposted showing his mailbox full of birthday mail. (Renee Connolly)

She said Joey likes to be open about his diagnosis and aspires to raise awareness for autism. This weekend, he will be at the flag-raising ceremony in Digby to mark the start of Autism Awareness Month.

Autism rates

Nova Scotia has one of the highest prevalence rates of autism in Canada, says Jill Cormier of Autism Nova Scotia.

According to the organization, there are 30,000 people of all ages with autism in the province.

"That's like one in every 32 children under the age of five that has an autism diagnosis," Cormier said.

