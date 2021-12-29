Bulk carrier crew sent to Sydney hospital after explosion on board
Some crew members from a Canada Steamship Lines bulk carrier were sent to hospital in Sydney, N.S., after a methane explosion on board.
Coast guard says it helped with medevacs after multiple crew members aboard CSL Kajika hurt in incident
Several crew members aboard a bulk carrier were sent to hospital in Sydney, N.S., after being injured Monday in an explosion on the ship.
According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the icebreaker CCGS Henry Larsen was called in to help with medical evacuation after methane ignited on board a Canada Steamship Lines bulk carrier.
The CSL Kajika has been moored in Sydney harbour since the incident happened.
There is no word yet on how the explosion occurred or the condition of the crew.
