Bulk carrier crew sent to Sydney hospital after explosion on board

Several crew members aboard a bulk carrier were sent to hospital in Sydney, N.S., after being injured Monday in an explosion on the ship.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the icebreaker CCGS Henry Larsen was called in to help with medical evacuation after methane ignited on board a Canada Steamship Lines bulk carrier.

The CSL Kajika has been moored in Sydney harbour since the incident happened.

There is no word yet on how the explosion occurred or the condition of the crew.

