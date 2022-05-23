No one injured after building under construction collapses in Bedford, N.S.

No one was injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in the Bedford area on Sunday.

Developer Mori Abari of Larry Uteck Developments Ltd. says no one was at the site on the corner of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Brookline Drive when part of the wooden frame collapsed around 1 p.m. AT.

"I am happy, I am happy nothing happened to anybody," Abari said Monday. "Nobody was injured, nobody was hurt."

The building, which has been under construction for about three weeks, is the future Larry Uteck Plaza, which will house retail businesses and commercial offices.

Abari said the incident is now under investigation, and the company, contractor and insurance will be looking into the cause of the collapse.

The wooden frame of the building can be seen collapsed in on itself on Sunday afternoon. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

