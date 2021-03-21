Budge Wilson, acclaimed Nova Scotia writer, dies at 93

Acclaimed Nova Scotia writer Budge Wilson has died at the age of 93.

Wilson died Friday evening in a Halifax hospital with a friend by her side. Wilson had been dealing with complications from a fall in early March.

Best known as a children's author, she wrote more than 30 books for all ages.

"She isn't entirely gone," Andrea Wilson, Budge's daughter, said Sunday. "She's left a legacy through her writing, and through the people she's inspired."

Wilson began her writing career later in life, publishing her first book in 1984 when she was 56, according to a biography from Dalhousie University, her alma mater and the home to her personal archives.

Her works include The Leaving, a collection of short stories which won many awards, Lorinda's Diary, and Thirteen Never Changes.

One of her most successful recent works, Before Green Gables, is a prequel to L.M. Montgomery's famous series of books around Anne Shirley.

At 80, Wilson spoke about her work, life and stepping into Anne's world as part of a series with Mount Saint Vincent University.

Wilson was born and educated in Nova Scotia, but spent many years in Ontario.

She returned home in 1989, and lived in Northwest Cove on St. Margarets Bay. In recent years, Wilson and her husband, Alan, were living in a retirement facility in Halifax.

Neptune Theatre in Halifax is working with The Writers' Federation of Nova Scotia on a recording of The Leaving for an audiobook project, which will bring Wilson's work to a new generation.

A book of poetry, Wilson's first, about the Swissair crash of 1998 came out just five years ago.

Information Morning - NS 9:28 Budge Wilson: After Swissair

Friends and family remember Wilson as spirited, kind, and someone who loved interacting with young people when she visited schools across the county.

A mentor to many Nova Scotia writers, and good friend of fellow Canadian literary icon Margaret Laurence, Wilson was a member of the Order of Canada and Order of Nova Scotia.

In 2003, she was awarded the Municipality of Halifax Mayor's Award for Cultural Achievement in Literature, and has earned 19 Canadian Children's Book Centre "Our Choice" awards.

Her books have been frequently read and dramatized on CBC, American and international radio.

Wilson leaves behind her husband, two daughters and grandchildren.

