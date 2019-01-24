Skip to Main Content
Fan jams on Summer of '69 with Bryan Adams at Halifax concert
Fan jams on Summer of '69 with Bryan Adams at Halifax concert

Haligonian Will Guthro, 29, decided on a whim to bring a sign to the Bryan Adams concert with the message "Bryan: Can I please play guitar on Summer of '69?"

'The band was so humble and welcoming, and I was just so comfortable on stage with them,' says fan Will Guthro

Richard Woodbury · CBC News ·
Will Guthro's wish came true at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Wednesday when rock star Bryan Adams invited him on stage to play guitar on the hit song Summer of '69. 0:49

A fan's wish to play on stage with one of his musical idols was granted Wednesday night at Bryan Adams's concert at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Haligonian Will Guthro, 29, decided on a whim to bring a sign to the show with the message "Bryan: Can I please play guitar on Summer of '69?"

Adams, the Canadian music icon behind hits like Run to YouCuts Like a Knife and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, played to a packed audience.

For Guthro, it was his first time seeing Adams live, and it couldn't have gone better.

Will Guthro decided on a whim on Wednesday to make this sign. It turned out to be a good idea. (Ross Andersen/CBC)

"He couldn't quite read my sign from where I was in the audience, but some of the other concertgoers around me egged me on to go up to the front," said Guthro. "I did, he read it aloud and said 'No way, I think everyone will enjoy it better if I play it.'"

Guthro was thrilled with the encounter, but after Adams played You Belong to Me, he asked for the "guitar guy" to come to the stage.

Nerve-wracked, Guthro made his way to the stage, strapped on a Gibson and joined the band for Summer of '69, which was one of the first songs Guthro learned when he started playing guitar at around 13.

Guthro (second from right) joined Bryan Adams and his band on stage to play Summer of '69 at Wednesday's concert in Halifax. (Amy Smith/CBC)

"The band was so humble and welcoming, and I was just so comfortable on stage with them. They were phenomenal," he said.

Social media users who attended the concert posted videos of Guthro's time under the bright lights.

Guthro said fans told him the experience made them more immersed in the show.

"I'm really glad that I got to be that conduit for so many people," he said.

