Police identify victim in Halifax homicide

Halifax police have identified the man shot to death on Brunswick Street on Saturday.

According to a news release, the victim is 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison from Halifax.

The death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Police say they received a weapons call at 1:37 a.m. AT Saturday for the street's 2400 block.

They found Morrison upon arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe this was a random incident, according to the news release.

It is the third fatal shooting in Halifax in the last month.

Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw, 25, was the victim of a Gottingen Street homicide on March 18, while Keezondre Kentrez Smith, 20, died eight days later after being shot on Hollis Street.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

