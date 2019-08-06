Flood cleanup nearly complete at Halifax Infirmary

The cleanup on the third floor of the Halifax Infirmary was nearly complete by Tuesday afternoon and some surgeries were back on track after a hot water valve broke Saturday.

John Gillis, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said repairs and cleaning up have been done, and drying was underway.

The water valve break caused flooding and a number of surgeries to be postponed at the hospital.

By Tuesday, some of the nine surgeries that were postponed were completed. There were no additional cancellations.

The valve broke around 5 p.m. Saturday, flooding an area under construction on the third floor of the infirmary.

"There was a planned water shutdown in that area in the morning, and then when they went to restore the water later in the afternoon one of the valves broke off," said Gillis.

Some water came down on an area where sterile items for surgery were stored, which meant some single-use products had to be thrown away.

Operating rooms went ahead with urgent and emergency cases Sunday.

During the valve break the emergency department and all other services stayed open, and scheduled appointments in other areas of the facility proceeded as usual.

MORE TOP STORIES