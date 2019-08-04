9 surgeries postponed after flooding at Halifax Infirmary

A number of surgeries have been postponed after a hot water valve broke and flooded an area of the Halifax Infirmary at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

A news release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority said the valve broke on Saturday, flooding an area under construction on the third floor of the infirmary.

The authority said the water was stopped thanks to the quick action of staff and fire officials.

The water caused "residual damage" in some areas, including the third floor diagnostic imaging area, which is under construction, and a sterile processing unit on the second floor.

Updates to be provided

Operating rooms are proceeding with urgent and emergency cases Sunday, but nine surgeries were postponed.

The authority said the emergency department and all other services are open, and scheduled appointments in other areas of the facility are proceeding as usual.

Cleanup was underway on Sunday.

"We appreciate the public's understanding as we continue to respond to this situation," the release said.

"We will provide updates regarding impacts on our programs and services as they become available."

