'It's been hell': COVID-19 restrictions leave woman with broken tooth in pain

On the very day Nova Scotia shut dental clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer Allen bit into a carrot and broke a back tooth.

A month later, she's still in pain.

The Halifax woman called her dentist in March and he told her to take Advil and Tylenol to manage the nerve pain.

He couldn't see her in person due to restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the virus.

'The pain became excruciating'

"That worked well for about a week and a half, but then the pain became excruciating because my tooth was infected," Allen told CBC News Monday.

She had another telephone consultation and was prescribed antibiotics. She started to take them, but the pain returned.

"One night I woke up and I was crying," she said. "I was in extreme pain."

The pain was so bad she considered driving to the regular hospital emergency room, but decided to wait until morning. She spoke again to her dentist, who offered to refer her to one of the emergency clinics able to treat people in person during the pandemic.

Allen said she was told a root canal was not an option, but she could get the tooth pulled and the infection drained. Allen worried about requiring a false tooth later when a root canal could save her tooth.

'It's barbaric'

"It's barbaric for the year 2020," she said.

Dr. Martin R. Gillis, registrar of the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia, said the board is "very sympathetic" to the dental needs of Nova Scotians during the pandemic.

People can get root canals, he said, "but dentists are to limit the use of these procedures wherever possible."

He said the protocols are designed to keep staff and patients safe from COVID-19.

"Dr. Strang's order under the Health Protection Act limits dentists to managing only dental emergencies," he wrote in an email to CBC News on Tuesday.

Root canals require the use of aerosol sprays and the virus could be spread through saliva in the air. It means the use of more personal protective equipment, which is in limited supply.

The emergency clinics are also treating patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need emergency dental care, further increasing the risk of spreading the infection.

Dentists evaluate each case

Gillis said dentists evaluate each case and decide if a root canal should be done.

"With this being said, there are several factors that are considered before performing a root canal during the pandemic, such as whether or not the tooth is in the esthetic zone and the prognosis of the tooth," he said.

Allen is surviving on liquids and soft food, which she chews lightly and carefully on the opposite side of her mouth. She praised the dentists for doing what they could, but she's still got a broken tooth and throbbing pain.

"It's been hell," she said. "Knowing that there's nobody that can help you is awful. It makes the pain that much worse. The protocol is so strict."

