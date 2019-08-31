Broken sprinkler delays move-in day for some Dalhousie students

It has been a soggy start to the school year for some Dalhousie University students.

Students at Gerard Hall looking to move in on Saturday had to wait several hours on Saturday because of a sprinkler that broke and went off on the fourth floor — flooding it and the floors below.

Cooper Dominix and his family drove up with a full truck from Voglers Cove, N.S., on Saturday morning, eager to make the first-year's dorm room home for the year.

Instead, they sat and waited for hours.

Cooper Dominix and his family waited more than three hours for him to move into residence. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"We haven't left because you never know when it's going to open up and we've been eager to get in," said Dominix, adding he was looking forward to "the relief of getting it all done."

The flooding caused a delay for about 140 students, according to Dalhousie's Twitter account.

Luckily, for Sebastian Crocetti, he moved his things in on Friday after arriving from Bremen, Maine.

Sebastian Crocetti arrived on Friday from Maine and was able to move his things in the day before the flood. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"I came back today to … properly move into my room and found this scene," he said, laughing.

"I just heard that on the fourth floor sprinklers had gone up and there was water up to someone's knees."

He and his mom did some shopping to pass the time. Around 12:30 p.m., students on floors five and up were allowed in to the building.

Only one elevator was working at the time — so it was still a slow process. It meant new students had to miss out on some frosh week activities.

Melissa Robertson is an orientation week leader at Dalhousie University. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Melissa Robertson, an orientation week leader, said most of the students staying in the buidling were missing an event happening early Saturday afternoon.

"We're hoping that they'll all be able to get moved in and settled very quickly and at least make the tail end of it and get to enjoy the rest of their activities today," she said.

But it's been stressful for the students and their families, Robertson said.

"There seems to be a lot of people from out of province. Like there's some parents mentioning they have to get a flight at 4 o'clock. So it's kind of a rushed day for them," she said.

"But everyone seems to be handling it OK."

Students assigned to rooms on the first four floors were expected to be moved in by later in the afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES