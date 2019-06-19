U.K. woman questions why she was denied entry, had phone checked at Halifax bar

A British woman who was denied entry to a Halifax bar over the weekend is wondering why staff looked at her social media accounts after not accepting multiple pieces of identification.

Georgia Hirst, who's visiting her aunt in Halifax for a couple of weeks, said she and her cousin tried to go to the Halifax Alehouse on Saturday night.

But she said the bouncers told her she didn't look like the photo on her driver's licence and passport, which show she is 19.

"[He] asked for my ID, and then he said, 'Do you have anything else?' So I gave him my passport, and then they said, 'Do you have anything else?'" said Hirst.

"So I gave them a credit card, and then they asked to see my Snapchat and my Facebook."

Hirst wasn't sure if door security may have been thrown off by the fact that her identification was British.

She also alleges that she was asked to make a "crazy-eyed face" to better resemble the photo on her driver's licence.

Hirst, shown in the photo on the right, said staff at the Halifax Alehouse told her she didn't look like the picture on her driver's licence. (Submitted by Georgia Hirst/Bex Saunders)

After she showed the bouncers her Snapchat and Facebook profiles, Hirst and her cousin were turned away from the bar anyway.

"[I felt] a bit shocked, to be honest," she said. "That's enough evidence, I think, to show that it is me."

In an email, provincial spokesperson Lisa Jarrett clarified the rules surrounding acceptable forms of identification.

While the province's Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division accepts U.K. passports and government-issued identification, Jarrett said "each establishment has to make their own decision on whether they are satisfied with the identification they are presented."

Situation raises privacy concerns: lawyer

Alehouse management did not respond to requests for an interview, but a staff member contacted by CBC said checking someone's phone is "common practice" when their identification can't be otherwise validated.

David Fraser, a privacy lawyer with McInnes Cooper, said he had never heard of such a practice in bars.

He said bars are subject to privacy laws, and they can only collect information that is "reasonably necessary" for their purposes.

"It sounds like what their position is that, 'We couldn't validate her ID, and therefore we looked for corroborating information on her phone to confirm that the ID was hers,' or something else like that," he said.

"That seems incredibly weak to me in a whole bunch of ways. If you have bouncers who can't identify and use a United Kingdom passport, then you don't have competent bouncers."

Privacy lawyer David Fraser said bars shouldn't be asking for peoples' phones to confirm their identification. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

He said it would be more understandable if Hirst's licence was expired, though he said offering up your phone should never be a requirement to enter an establishment.

"I think that the fact that we're walking around with phones that have our entire lives in them doesn't make it free rein for somebody to be requiring access to that in order to provide them with a service," said Fraser.

In the end, Hirst said she and her cousin went to another bar, which accepted her driver's licence.

