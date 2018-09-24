Sex assault charge stayed against 1 British sailor, trial proceeding for other

The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a British sailor in Halifax but the trial of his co-accused is set to continue today.

Simon Radford and Darren Smalley were charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

The trial has been delayed multiple times because Radford is in hospital with a serious infection.

Today, the Crown said it was staying the charge against Radford. The Crown has the right to lift the stay and resume proceedings at a later date.

Crown lawyer Eric Taylor told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Duncan it was in the public's interest to proceed with the charges against Smalley.

Smalley's trial will proceed today with evidence.