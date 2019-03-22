Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Bridgewater

A Bridgewater, N.S., woman is facing charges including attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man early Friday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m., the Bridgewater Police Service responded to a 911 call in the area of King and Dufferin streets in Bridgewater.

When they arrived, they found a shirtless man on the street covered in blood. He had a stab wound near his left shoulder.

Paramedics took him to the South Shore Regional Hospital. Police say the man was treated and released.

Police then arrested a 38-year-old woman at a nearby home. She is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Friday afternoon to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Police say this was not a random act and that the man and woman know each other.

