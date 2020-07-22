Search continues Wednesday for man accused of stabbing police officer, dog

A man who allegedly assaulted his common-law spouse and then stabbed a police officer who responded to the call near Bridgewater, N.S., has still not been caught.

Several homes in the area were evacuated on Tuesday night and officers are still searching for Tobias Charles Doucette, who has evaded capture for over 32 hours.

The Bridgewater Police Service says Doucette is six-foot-two, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

In an update Wednesday morning, police say that officers were alerted to a possible sighting of Doucette in the LaHave River around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they tried to apprehend him, but he fled into the woods off Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S. It was during this incident that a police dog was stabbed.

He was last seen near the Conquerall Bank area, according to police.

The search for Doucette began after officers responded to a domestic violence complaint around 11 p.m. Monday at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street.

Police say Doucette attacked a police officer, stabbing him in the neck with an edged weapon before fleeing from the hotel.

Doucette was last seen wearing only black shorts with no shirt or shoes.

Police are still searching for a man wanted for assault and attempted murder after an incident at the Bridgewater Hotel on Monday night. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

On Tuesday evening, police evacuated homes in the area around Conquerall Mills Road and Catidian Place Road in the community of Hebbville, on the east side of Fancy Lake.

Officers urged residents to stay inside with their doors locked unless the Bridgewater Police or RCMP came to the door.

Sur l’autoroute 103 près de Hubbards, à une quarantaine de kilomètres de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bridgewater?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bridgewater</a>, des agents de la GRC arrêtent chaque voiture qui se dirige en direction d’Halifax pour en inspecter l’intérieur. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icine</a> <a href="https://t.co/4m4s2nUp2j">pic.twitter.com/4m4s2nUp2j</a> —@OLefebvre_RC

RCMP were also stopping vehicles going both directions near the Hubbards exit on Highway 103 on Tuesday night to look for the suspect. Those stops are continuing on Wednesday morning.

Police said on Tuesday they were using Bridgewater Police Service's canine team, help from the Halifax Regional Police's canine squad, RCMP members and two helicopters in the search.

2 people, dog injured

Doucette's common-law partner had minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital into "a safe location," police said on Tuesday.

The officer sustained serious injuries from the stabbing but underwent a "successful surgery" and is currently recovering in hospital.

The RCMP also said on Twitter that the police dog was "being treated" and they would provide an update on the dog's condition on Wednesday.

Doucette faces a charge of assault on his partner and attempted murder of a Bridgewater police officer.

