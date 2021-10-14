Nova Scotia police officer charged with fraud
A member of the Bridgewater Police Service has been charged with fraud.
The Bridgewater constable is expected to appear in provincial court next month
Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team has charged a member of the Bridgewater Police Service with fraud.
The team announced on Thursday that it has laid two fraud charges against 40-year-old Const. Troy Vanderlinden.
In a news release, the agency said it was contacted by the police service on March 9 and concluded its investigation this week.
Vanderlinden is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court next month.
