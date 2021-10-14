Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia police officer charged with fraud

A member of the Bridgewater Police Service has been charged with fraud.

The Bridgewater constable is expected to appear in provincial court next month

A Bridgewater police officer is facing two charges of fraud following a SIRT investigation (CBC)

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team has charged a member of the Bridgewater Police Service with fraud.

The team announced on Thursday that it has laid two fraud charges against 40-year-old Const. Troy Vanderlinden.

In a news release, the agency said it was contacted by the police service on March 9 and concluded its investigation this week.

Vanderlinden is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court next month.

