Nova Scotia police officer charged with fraud

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team has charged a member of the Bridgewater Police Service with fraud.

The team announced on Thursday that it has laid two fraud charges against 40-year-old Const. Troy Vanderlinden.

In a news release, the agency said it was contacted by the police service on March 9 and concluded its investigation this week.

Vanderlinden is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court next month.

MORE TOP STORIES