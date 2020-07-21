Police search for suspect in domestic assault, attack on cop in Bridgewater

Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in a domestic dispute and then stabbed an officer who was responding to the call.

In a news release, the Bridgewater Police Service say the suspect is 6-2, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Police say he's in his early 30s and is now arrestable for assault and attempted murder.

An alert was sent to residents in the area around 5 a.m. Tuesday advising them to stay inside and call the police if they see anyone or anything suspicious. The alert said the man was last seen in wooded areas and back yards near the south edge of town around 1 a.m.

Police say the initial incident happened Monday around 11 p.m. at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street. When officers arrived, they say the man attacked an officer with an edged weapon, stabbing the officer in the neck. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot wearing black shorts and no shirt or shoes.

Police say the suspect fled the Bridgewater Hotel on foot. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Bridgewater police and RCMP have set up a perimeter and are searching with the help of a police dog.

Police say the female domestic assault victim had minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital. At the time the news release was issued, the officer was still in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

