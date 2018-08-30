Ex-police chief facing sex-related charges no longer on Bridgewater's payroll

A former Nova Scotia police chief charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor is no longer employed by the Town of Bridgewater.

The town announced Thursday afternoon that John Collyer, the former chief of the Bridgewater Police Service, was officially off the payroll on Aug. 11.

Mayor David Mitchell declined to offer comment on Collyer's departure.

"It's a personnel matter and it's also got a component that's before the courts, so all I'm really saying at this point is that it's time for us to move on, and so that's what we're doing," he said.

Collyer was placed on administrative leave in August 2016 after the province's Serious Incident Response Team said it was investigating an allegation of sexual assault.​

Collyer was suspended in May 2017 after the independent police watchdog laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against him.

The female complainant was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in Bridgewater between April and July of 2016.

Mitchell said the town is close to naming a new police chief.

"More information will be coming, I would say, within the next couple of weeks regarding that."