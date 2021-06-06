Bridgewater man, 24, dead after canoe capsizes on Queens County lake

A 24-year-old man is dead after his canoe capsized on a Queens County Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Queens District RCMP responded to Annis Lake, near the community of LaBelle, after receiving a report around 3 p.m. that a man had gone under the water and failed to resurface.

Two men had been canoeing on the lake when the boat capsized.

"One of the men was able to swim to shore but the other went under the water and didn't surface," said Const. Mitch Thompson.

Police say people at the lake attempted to reach the man still in the water, but were unsuccessful.

The victim, a man from Bridgewater, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police could not say if the man had drowned.

"It's an obvious tragedy to start the summer with," Thompson said.

His body was retrieved from the water by the RCMP's underwater recovery team.

Police say the "sudden death" is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

