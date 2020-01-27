Bridgetown teen charged with child pornography offences

RCMP say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgetown, N.S., has been charged with child pornography offences after threatening to release fake photos of a female unless she sent him nude photos of herself.

In a news release, RCMP said the victim reported the incident to a trusted adult and one of her parents, who then contacted Annapolis District RCMP on Jan. 23.

The RCMP, its internet child exploitation unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre identified the boy on Jan. 24 and he was later arrested.

The teen is charged with child luring and exploitation, but further charges may be laid after the accused's cell phone is reviewed.

He was released under conditions and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on April 6.

The investigation continues.

In Nova Scotia, citizens must report suspected child pornography to police. Suspected offences can be reported to local police or online.

MORE TOP STORIES