Bridgetown church loses appeal of water bill, but donations have been pouring in
Broken pipe during COVID-19 shutdown led to $5,485 water bill
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has denied an appeal from a Bridgetown church that received a hefty water bill from the Municipality of the County of Annapolis following a burst pipe that went undetected.
St. James Anglican Church received a water bill of $5,485 this spring after a pipe burst while the church was shut down in the winter due to COVID-19.
"The Board finds that the Utility has followed the Rules and Regulations in this matter," the May 31 decision read. "St. James is liable to pay for the water consumption as measured by the meter, as the quantity is not in dispute."
The church was closed from Dec. 21 until early February.
A sump pump in the church basement kept the water from rising. Two furnaces in the 135-year-old church were not damaged.
The church has insurance, but with no major damage done to the structure, the policy didn't help with the water bill.
"It would have been nice to get some relief on the bill," said David Skidmore, the chair of the church's property committee.
Despite losing the appeal, the church has received some good news over the last couple of weeks.
"We've had donations come in and we'll be able to pay the water bill," said Skidmore. "People in the community and people in the church have been very generous."
