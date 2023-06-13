Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Bridge collapses, transport truck rolls into river in Colchester County

A bridge has collapsed Nova Scotia's Colchester County, prompting an indefinite road closure.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured

CBC News ·
A transport truck is shown flipped on its side in a river next to a collapsed bridge.
The truck was crossing the bridge when it collapsed Tuesday morning. (RCMP)

The driver of a transport truck was not injured Tuesday when a bridge collapsed as they were driving over it in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

The RCMP say the bridge on Lake Road near Tatamagouche collapsed around 7 a.m. AT.

The Mounties say the road will be closed indefinitely, and drivers are advised to use Trout Brook Road or Cooper Road.

A photo shows a transport truck rolled onto its side in the French River next to the collapsed bridge.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now