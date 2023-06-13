Bridge collapses, transport truck rolls into river in Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed Nova Scotia's Colchester County, prompting an indefinite road closure.
The driver of the transport truck was not injured
The driver of a transport truck was not injured Tuesday when a bridge collapsed as they were driving over it in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.
The RCMP say the bridge on Lake Road near Tatamagouche collapsed around 7 a.m. AT.
The Mounties say the road will be closed indefinitely, and drivers are advised to use Trout Brook Road or Cooper Road.
A photo shows a transport truck rolled onto its side in the French River next to the collapsed bridge.
MORE TOP STORIES