Bridge collapse in Guysborough County sends worker to hospital

A small, steel bridge in Guysborough County collapsed Tuesday, sending one person to hospital for observation.

Tittle Bridge, a steel truss bridge which leads to Durrell's Island near Canso, collapsed when contractors were moving equipment.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said the local fire department is helping island residents on an emergency basis while they work to establish access to the island.

The bridge was expected to be replaced this summer by Alva Construction. The company was just beginning their work when the bridge collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified.

