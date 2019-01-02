Despite obstacles, Breton Ability Centre gradually meeting goals

The Breton Ability Centre's five-year strategic plan ended this year, but its No. 1 goal hasn't been realized.

The facility in Sydney River, N.S., had hoped to move all of its residents into community homes by 2018.

However, nearly 100 people with varying levels of mental and physical disability still live there.

Millie Colbourne, the chief executive officer, said the organization has made some progress, moving about 30 people into the community over the last several years.

More community homes needed

But until more community options homes are built, and the province ensures funding is available for support staff, the centre will continue to be necessary, she said.

"We would have liked to have seen it move faster, but we don't want to see it rushed and mistakes being made at a risk to people with disabilities either," Colbourne said.

In the meantime, the centre will continue to offer training in employment and life skills that residents will need when the time comes to move to a community home.

That goal is going to take more time.

Breton Ability Centre CEO Millie Colbourne says the provincial government needs to build more community options homes and ensure adequate operational funding is available. (Breton Ability Centre)

"I expect it will be five to 10 years, just realistically looking at the possible investment that government would have to make across Nova Scotia," said Colbourne.

"Over the past couple of years, eight new homes have been approved, and just the infrastructure alone, yes, that's a cost, but it's the operational costs every day, every month, that is the significant impact."

It will be up to government to budget for the additional costs of moving people from institutions into the community, said Colbourne.

The centre's next strategic plan is in the works, which Colbourne said will focus on getting individuals ready for that transition.

"Certainly our learning and development centre, the expansion over there, that has been huge in helping us expand the development programs we have here for the people that we serve," she said.

Thanks to recent renovations, many of the Breton Ability Centre's residents learn work skills at the in-house café, kitchen and retail boutique before moving into the community.

Some find work at the centre's Best of Cape Breton retail store and print shop in downtown Sydney, or at businesses that hire them.

Work, life skills taught

The centre recycles materials and takes donations of clothing and other items that have to be cleaned, tagged and displayed just like any other retail shop.

It also has classrooms, a computer lab and a mock apartment where residents can learn the skills they'll need to become more independent.

Ed Brown is a resident who enjoys learning new skills at the centre and works as a cleaner at the Hampton Inn in Membertou for one day every other week.

"I like it there because I make friends there," he said.

Sheri Smith enjoys working in the Breton Ability Centre's cafe, where she sells products and earns a wage. (Tom)

Another resident, Sheri Smith, worked in the community for years, but is now picking up new skills in the Breton Ability Centre's café.

"I serve the tea and the coffee and the cookies and the cinnamon rolls and all that," Smith said. "I love doing it because I get paid on Fridays."

The organization is still working on a plan to redevelop the property surrounding the centre by adding mixed community housing and storefronts that would attract people of all ages and abilities.

"That development is supposed to be starting in 2019, as far as we know," Colbourne said. "We still have our plans, which may very somewhat, but certainly development of this property is still a priority for the organization."

The project has been in the works for several years, but has been delayed while the province makes plans for a roundabout on Kings Road to provide better access to the property, she said.