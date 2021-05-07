11 people fined for breaking public health orders in New Glasgow

Police have charged 11 people for breaking public health orders in New Glasgow this week.

Following four separate incidents, New Glasgow Regional Police charged six men and five women for violating the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Act.

A man was fined $2,422 for "repeatedly" failing to physically distance himself from others in New Glasgow's downtown on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from police.

The Health Protection Act outlines that people must ensure at least two metres of physical distance from others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Late Wednesday, police also received a report of a gathering at a Trenton residence. When officers arrived, they found four men and four women failing to comply with social gathering limits imposed during the most recent provincial lockdown.

Under the lockdown, people may not gather with people outside their household. Households of one or two people can gather with another household of one or two people, but it must be consistent.

The people were charged under the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,422.

On Thursday, police were called to two separate reports of shoplifters at local grocery stores in New Glasgow, which led to a woman and a man being charged for leaving their respective municipalities.

Police determined the woman was from Mosher River, N.S., about 120 kilometres south of New Glasgow. She was fined $697.50.

Upon investigation, police also determined the man had travelled from Dartmouth, about 160 kilometres northeast. He was also fined $697.50.

They were both charged for failing to comply with direction under the Emergency Management Act which prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual's own municipality to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Both the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts are put in place to help protect Nova Scotians," said Const. Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

"Violating these acts endangers the health and safety of all Nova Scotians."

New Glasgow Regional Police said the public can report violations by calling 902-752-1941.

