Burglars rob 3 Dartmouth churches, taking money and electronics
Halifax Regional Police are investigating break and enters at three different churches in Dartmouth, N.S. They believe the incidents happened overnight between Thursday and Friday. Electronics and cash were among the things taken.
Police say the break and enters happened overnight on Thursday into Friday morning
Three Dartmouth, N.S., churches were broken into Thursday night or Friday morning.
Halifax Regional Police did not name the churches, but said electronics and money were among the stolen items.
The affected church ares on Regency Drive, Portland Street and Hastings Drive.
Police are turning to the public for help. They can be contacted directly at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
