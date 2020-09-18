Burglars rob 3 Dartmouth churches, taking money and electronics

Three Dartmouth, N.S., churches were broken into Thursday night or Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police did not name the churches, but said electronics and money were among the stolen items.

The affected church ares on Regency Drive, Portland Street and Hastings Drive.

Police are turning to the public for help. They can be contacted directly at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

